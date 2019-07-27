7th Pay Commission Latest News: The implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations for the state government employees of Tripura was confirmed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb this week and announced that the central government has provided Rs 1,500 crore for the same.

Deb talked about the steps taken by the BJP-led government to promote the interest of employees during the past 15 months and said that the families of employees who died before retirement would get full salaries for the remaining service period until 60 years as per the recommendation of 7th Pay Commission.

While addressing the 2nd Triennial Conference of the Tripura Rajya Karmachari Sangh, a pro-BJP organisation of government employees, Deb pointed out the benefits that the state government employees would get post-implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendation.

“Home Guards had been getting Rs 6,000 per month, the BJP government increased their wages to Rs 18,000 per month. The gratuity amount has been increased to Rs 10 lakhs from Rs 4 lakhs. Insurance limit of the linemen of the power departments increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 2 lakhs,” said Deb.

But the CM also warned that if the employees are found to be insincere and incompetent, they would be forced to go on retirement. However, they will be provided financial benefits they are eligible for.