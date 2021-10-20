New Delhi: Family members of Government employees are entitled to receive a payment of ex-gratia lump sum compensation if the staff dies during the official duty, according to an Office Memorandum issued by Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare. On death of a government employee, payment of other lump sum amounts, such as death gratuity, General Provident Fund (GPF), is made accordance with the nominations made by government servant during service, the Office Memorandum stated.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees to Get Bumper Gifts Ahead of Diwali | Details Here

To avail such benefits, government employees must fill a form and mentioned the nominee. In this regard, The Common Nomination Form in Form 1 appended to the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 has been amended to include the nomination in respect of the ex-gratia lump sum payment, according to the Office Memorandum.

The central government employees must remember that since the ex-gratia lump sum payment is payable to the family only, no nomination can be made in favour of a person who is not a family member, even where the government servant has no family, the Office Memorandum reads.

If no nomination has been or the nomination made by the government employee does not subsist, the ex-gratia lump sum compensation will be shared equally by all eligible family members, as in the case of Gratuity, according to the Office Memorandum.

Form 1 is a Common Nomination Form for Gratuity, General Provident Fund, Central Government Employees' Group Insurance Scheme and Ex-gratia Lump Sum Compensation.