7th Pay Commission Latest News: Just months ahead of the Assembly elections, the Haryana government has given a piece of good news to thousands of NHM employees as the state government has announced 6% hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for them ahead of the festive season.

The hike in the DA in Haryana comes at a time when the central government employees are waiting for the announcement of hike in their Dearness Allowance.

As part of the announcement, these Haryana staff will now get an increased DA from 148 to 154 per cent and this would be applicable from January 1, 2019.

The dates for Assembly elections in Haryana are likely to be announced any day soon as the Election Commission has met last week to announce the dates. The EC had a meeting last week to discuss matters related to upcoming Assembly Elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. Maharashtra and Haryana are scheduled to go to polls later this year.

Apart from the hike in the DA, the Haryana government reportedly has also assured the NHM employees that it is considering giving them the benefit of the 7th Pay Commission. After looking into their service conditions, the government will decide the 7th Pay Commission benefits.

The announcement regarding the hike in the DA comes days after the NHM employees staged a protest at the Chief Minister’s residence. Following the protest, a meeting between NHM Employees Union and the government representatives was held, wherein, the state government ordered for the DA hike.