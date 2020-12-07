7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Ahead of New Year, here comes a piece of good news for the government employees of two states whose hike in dearness allowance has been approved. This news is certainly going to bring cheers on their faces. The hike in dearness allowance has been done as per the recommendation of 7th pay commission. The government employees of Delhi and West Bengal have got their DA hike approved last week. Also Read - One Dead As BJP Workers Clash With Police in Bengal, Party Calls North Bengal Bandh

Delhi Also Read - Farmers Protest: This State May Not Call Bharat Bandh Tomorrow

Last week, the Delhi government enhanced the monthly dearness allowance for its unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other category workers. Making further announcement, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government will ensure the workers receive timely wages during the coronavirus crisis. Also Read - Deserted Roads, Empty Markets: Hauntingly Beautiful Photographs of Delhi Under Lockdown Showcased at Exhibition

As per the update from the government, the revised minimum wages, including the dearness allowance (DA), will be applicable to unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled categories in all scheduled employments, from October 1.

The government further added that for unskilled workers, the wages have been fixed at monthly Rs 15,492 (daily Rs 596), for semi-skilled workers it is Rs 17,069 (daily Rs 657) and for skilled workers it is fixed at Rs 18,797 (daily Rs 723). Moreover, the minimum wage rates for clerical and supervisory staff employees have also been increased by the government.

The government of Delhi has also increased the monthly wage of other employees. “Of these, non-matriculation will get monthly wages of Rs 17,069 (Rs 657 daily), matriculates but non-graduates to get monthly Rs 18,797 (daily Rs 723), and graduates and above to get monthly Rs 20,430 (daily Rs 786),” the statement said.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government also hiked the dearness allowance of its employees and said it will be applicable from January.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week said the state’s coffers would never run dry for its employees, although it was yet to receive dues of Rs 85,000 crore from the Centre.

“We had not been receiving our financial dues. At least Rs 8,000 crore is due under GST. Despite financial constraints, we had met the recommendations of all previous pay commissions (sixth pay Commission). We will also provide three per cent hike in DA from January 2021,” she said.

The payment of 3 per cent hike in DA will incur an expense of Rs 2,200 crore on the state’s exchequer.