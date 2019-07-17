7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Central Government Employees’ expectations for a hike in minimum pay and fitment factor beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations can be fulfilled soon as the Railways trade union have decided to make this an election issue.

In the trade union elections, the demands beyond the 7th pay commission recommendations will be the main agenda of the election and in the priority list of all candidates.

The CG employees are not satisfied with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission regarding the minimum pay and have been demanding, for a long time, a hike of Rs 8000 and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times.

The minimum pay of Central Government employees, currently, stands at Rs 18000 and they have asked for an increment of Rs 8000, after which it will rise to Rs 26000.