7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After a number of queries was raised by several government employees with regards to availing the benefits of LTC Cash Voucher Scheme, the Centre has finally issued a clarification to remove confusion about the implementation of the scheme. Recently, several ministries and departments have raised queries and asked the government for clarifications with regard to — whether any prior intimation is required to avail the actual LTC Scheme?

Government issues clarification: Issuing a clarification dated February 16, the Centre said that the Special Cash Package is in lieu of pending LTC for the Block between 2018-21 and bills for availing this scheme are to be submitted before March 3l, 2021. The Centre further added that no prior intimation is needed in the case of LTC Scheme and for the year 2018-19 (extended till 31.12.2020), the claims can be made before March 31, 2021.

Prior to this, the Centre had also clarified on the operation part as the scheme is for the LTC block of 2018-21. Normally, a block contains two LTC fare (hometown and anywhere in India). According to updates from the government, if one has been availed and the other remaining, the same can be utilized for this purpose. However, any unutilized LTC of the block of 2018-21 is eligible.

The government said that the LTC scheme is applicable to the LTC fare left unutilized during the Block Year as mentioned in the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme Order effective from October 12, 2020.

While availing the scheme, multiple bills are accepted and the purchase should have been done from the date of issue of the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme Order dated October 12, 2020, till the end of the current Financial Year.

The government said that the purchase should carry a GST of 12% and above and payment should be made in digital mode. However, the reimbursement is based on production of invoice with details of GST. As far as possible, the claim should be made and settled well before 31st March, 2021 to avoid any last minute rush and resultant lapse.