New Delhi: It is indeed a great festive season for state government employees of Karnataka as they will get a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of 4.75 per cent ahead of the festive season.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday has also announced the Diwali gift for his state employees. He has also announced an additional Rs 1,000 as hardship allowance (HA) for police personnel, along with a revision in their salaries.

Issuing a notification in this regard, the state Finance Department stated that the latest hike in the DA would enhance the current DA from the existing 6.50 per cent to 11.25 per cent of the basic pay.

As per the notification, the hike would come into effect from July 1, 2019, and full-time government employees, Zilla Panchayat staff, employees of aided educational institutions and universities will be able to receive the benefit. Besides, the pensioners will also be able to receive the benefits.

To boost the morale of the state police personnel, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that the salaries of the police personnel have been revised ahead of the Diwali and the Police Martyrs Day. It will be done as per the recommendations of the Raghavendra Auradkar committee.

Yediyurappa has said that as per the recommendation of the Raghavendra Auradkar committee, the government has decided to bring the revised pay scales into effect from August 1, 2019.

“By upgrading the pay scales as recommended in the report, the government has given priority to the welfare of officers and staff of the police department, Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by PTI.

As per the committee recommendation, the monthly salary of newly joined police constables will also be increased from Rs 30,427 (including all allowances) to Rs 34,267.

The hike of Rs 1,000 in hardship allowance for police personnel would cost the government an additional Rs 10.70 crore every month and Rs 128.38 crore annually.

(With inputs from PTI)