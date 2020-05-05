7th Pay Commission Latest News: Going in line with the announcement of the Central government, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided not to pay the additional installments of dearness allowances to the state government employees with effect from January 1, 2020 . The decision in this regard was taken by the state government in view of the crisis arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Tamil Nadu Freezes DA Till July 2021, Suspends Earned Leave Of Its Employees For One Year

"The additional installments of Dearness Allowance with effect from January 1, 2020 payable to State Government employees and pensioners including employees and pensioners on UGC/ICAR/AICTE/NJPC scales of pay shall not be paid," the government order stated.

The state government took the cue from the Centre's orders on freezing the dearness allowance and dearness relief to central government employees and pensioners respectively at the existing rates sanctioned with effect from July 1, 2019.

The state government also stated that the additional installments of Dearness Allowance due from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 shall also not to be released until further orders. However, the Dearness Allowance will be continued to be paid at the existing rates.

While issuing the order, the state government noted that as and when the decision to release the future installment of Dearness Allowance due from July 15, 2021 is taken by the Centre, the applicable rates of Dearness Allowance effective from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 will be restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rate effective from July 1, 2021.

The state government also clarified that the employees and pensioners are not entitled to the arrears of dearness allowance for the period from January 1,2020 till June 30,2021.

Notably, this latest order from the state government will apply to the full time government employees, employees of zilla panchayats as well as full time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay.

These orders will also apply to the employees covered under the Karnataka Daily Wage Employees Welfare Act, 2012 and also employees of Boards, Corporations, Local Bodies; employees of the government and autonomous industries under the control of state government whose dearness allowance order is being regulated with reference to the orders issued by the state government from time to time, the order said.