7th Pay Commission Latest News: Days after the Centre's announcement, the Maharashtra government is also planning to hold its employees Dearness Allowance (DA), Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for two years as the coronavirus cases rise in the state. The move from the state was taken after similar steps were taken by the Uttar Pradesh government recently.

As per a report from the TOI, the Maharashtra government has decided to cut its employees DA and LTC to raise more than Rs 70,000 crore to fight coronavirus in the state. The decision was taken as all economic activities came to a halt in the state following the announcement of lockdown on March 24.

Recently, the Finance Ministry has decided to to freeze the dearness allowance hike of its employees and pensioners till July 2021.

As per media reports, the Maharashtra government is also planning to deduct the development expenditure and district funds of its employees.

Speaking to TOI, a senior officer has said that there is zero resource mobilisation and the state has no other option but to drastically cut the existing budgetary provision of around 12 lakh employees to raise more than Rs 70,000 crore.

Left with no option, the government decided to cut the provision for wages, pension and interest on loans taken by the state.

On the other hand, the state government has made a provision of Rs 1.1 lakh crore for development workers in the upcoming budget in the state.

On coronavirus front, the state government said that the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 8,000-mark on Sunday after 440 more people were found infected. With the new cases, the number of such patients in the state has now reached 8,068. With 19 more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state has gone up to 342. Moreover, 1,188 patients across the state have been discharged after recovery so far.