New Delhi: A huge announcement is expected today, that is June 26, that could bring relief to lakhs of Central Government pensioners who have been eagerly waiting for their Dearness Allowance (DA) restoration. The National Council of JCM, which represents central government employees, will have a meeting with the Union finance ministry and Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) today to discuss the DA Hike of employees. The decision could benefit as many as 52 lakh central government employees 60 lakh pensioners who are awaiting a salary hike. The decision on DA arrears will be taken under the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission.

Big Relief Expected on DA Arrears

Central government employees can expect three payments at once today. Employees are expected to get three instalments of the due payment of the period from January 1, 2020, to January 1, 2021. Apart from this, the DA for June 2021 is also expected to be announced. The government had earlier said it will clear 18 months arrears to the employees. The meeting was scheduled for 8 May 2021 but got postponed due to the pandemic.

The Centre has said that the stalled dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for its employees and pensioners will be resumed from July 1, 2021.

According to a News18 report, Level 1 employees can expect DA arrears worth Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554, while Level 13 employees are expected to get somewhere between Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900 as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Level-14 employees may get more than Rs 2 lakhs in DA arrears.

Any increase in DA from July 1, however, will be effective only from that day and employees will not get any arrears on non-revision of DA for the previous period, the government has clarified.