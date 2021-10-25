New Delhi: The central government has hiked the dearness allowance of employees by 3 percent, under the 7th pay commission. To recall, the DA was earlier 28 percent, and now, after a 3 percent hike, it has been increased to 31 percent. The monthly salary of the employees will be increased as per their pay grade after the DA was raised. According to the reports, the hike in the dearness allowance and dearness relief will benefit over 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: After Centre, These States Have Also Increased Dearness Allowance of Their Employees | Full List Here

As the DA and DR for central government employees have been increased by 3 percent, to 31 percent, they will be able to take home an increased annual salary package. Reports also suggest that the increased salary as per the DA hike will be included in the salary before Diwali.

The salary of a Level 1 central government employee bracket between Rs 18000 to Rs 56900, as per the 7th Pay Commission. For an employee with a salary of Rs 18000, the annual salary increase will be Rs 30,240. Here's how-

Basic salary of the employee- Rs 18,000

New dearness allowance (31%) – Rs 5580/month

Dearness allowance so far (17%) – Rs 3060/month

Increase in DA (5580-3060) – Rs 2520/month

Annual salary increase (2520X12) – Rs 30,240

Here is the annual salary increase of a central government employee with a salary of Rs 56900 (As per the same calculation).

Basic salary of the employee- Rs 56900

New dearness allowance (31%) – Rs 17639/month

Dearness allowance so far (17%) – Rs 9673/month

Increase in DA (17639-9673) – Rs 7966/month

Annual salary increase (7966X12)- Rs 95,592

According to 31% DA, the total annual dearness allowance on the basic salary of Rs 56,900 will be Rs 2,11,668.