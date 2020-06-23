7th Pay Commission Latest News: At this time of corona crisis, here comes a piece of good news for the government employees of Telangana. The state government has on Tuesday decided to dispatch full salary to them with any deduction. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Telangana Govt Promulgates Ordinance on Deferment of Salaries, Pensions

This is happening after a gap of two months as they were getting their salary after deduction because of the corona crisis. The Telangana on Tuesday announced that salaries for June will be paid without any cut.

An announcement to this effect was made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said that since the state economy is getting better to some extent, the salaries of the state government employees and pensioners will be paid in full for this month.

While making the announcement, the state government also instructed the officials concerned to pay full salaries for this month to all the state government employees and pensioners.

In the wake of the corona crisis, the government had for April and May imposed 50 per cent salary cut as the revenues were hit hard by the lockdown.

The state government had imposed 75 per cent salary cut for public representatives, 60 per cent for the All India Service officers, 50 per cent for state government employees and 25 per per cent for pensions for May. For outsourcing and contract workers, there was a 10 per cent pay cut.

Prior to this, the state government had said that the state should get Rs 12,000 crore income every month but it fell flat due to the lockdown. In May, the state’s revenues were Rs 3,100 crore, which included the state’s share in the central taxes (Rs 982 crore).

The chief minister earlier had had stated that though the government had given some relaxations in the lockdown, the income did not increase substantially.

However, the government has not shared the figures for the current month. The state needs more than Rs 3,000 crore to pay salaries and pensions every month.