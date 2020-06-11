7th Pay Commission Latest News: At this time of corona crisis, the state government of Uttarakhand government on Thursday has announced a slew of cost-cutting measures. As per updates from the state government, there will be no increment for state government employees and also there will be no fresh recruitments in all departments except health and police. This measure has been taken to offset the losses caused by the lockdown and the battle against COVID-19. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: SSA Teachers in Assam to Retire at 60; Will Get Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, Yearly Increment

"No employee will be given increment during the ongoing fiscal and there will be a moratorium on fresh recruitments in all departments barring health and police," the order issued by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh late on Wednesday night said.

With the ongoing lockdown as the digital system has cut down the workload across government departments, posts which are not required should be cancelled and those occupying them should be moved to other departments, the state government order said.

Issuing the fresh order, the state government asks all departments to reduce expenses on stationery, travel and furniture besides imposing restrictions on publicity, advertising and foreign trips.

“The expenses on buying calendars, diaries and greeting cards should be stopped,” the order said, adding, “Promotions which entail a hike in salary will also not be allowed during the current financial year,” it said.

In another cost-cutting measure, the state government took the decision not to purchase vehicles by departments except when necessary for security purposes.

However, the order said that the workshops, seminars and training programmes will be now held in government buildings, and not in hotels.

The move from the state government is taken at a time when the coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state.