7th Pay Commission latest news: Protesting teachers in Bihar, hold your breath. Here comes a piece of good news from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for around 3.5 lakh contractual teachers under the 7th Pay Commission.

“Some people are spreading rumours that the contractual teachers are not entitled to availing wage hike after implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. This is wrong, and they will get benefits of the pay commission,” Nitish Kumar said in Begusarai during his Nischay Yatra.

The Bihar CM reminded the agitating teachers that their first work was to teach students in a responsible manner and then his government would be favourably inclined towards their pay hike demands.

The Bihar CM’s announcement on pay hike under the 7th Pay Commission will give solace to the agitating contractual teachers who had announced to go on strike if the 7th Pay Commission benefits are denied to them.

Majority of the contractual teachers in Bihar were recruited between 2006 to 2016 and they have been demanding for a pay hike for a long time.

A day before the Teacher’s Day, Nitish Kumar took such a decision with regard to pay hike under 7th Pay Commission.

“I always said that the teachers are competent. I have always stood by the teachers. I respect the teachers. And all I can assure you on the Teachers’ day is that in the future also, only we will do something, not those giving lip service,” he said.

The Bihar CM said after his government came to power, he had made large-scale recruitment. “We did so with a fixed pay of Rs 4000-7000, but later increased it and in 2015 put teachers on a pay-scale. In 2017, we also announced 7th pay commission benefits. Still, if I have to face criticism, I humbly take it in my stride. But be sure, only we will do it again,” he said.