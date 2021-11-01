New Delhi: The central government has provisions to provide immediate financial relief to the family after sudden demise of public servant, according to details provided by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare. In order to avoid hardship to the family, the provision of rule 80-A has been relaxed in this regard. Once the HOO has received the claim from the eligible family member along with the death certificate and if he is satisfied about the genuineness of the claim, he may sanction provisional family pension, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare stated.Also Read - Big Bonanza: Centre Announces Rs 28,000 Bonus, Wage Revision for This PSU Employees Ahead of Diwali

The calculation of family pension in this regard will be based on the last salary drawn and for this purpose the Head of the Office (HOO) may not wait for submission of family pension case, including Form-18 and other relevant document, to PAO, the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare stated.

Apart from this, if there is an error in fixation of family pension, you must know the process to rectify.

Pension or family pension once authorized after final assessment must not be revised to the disadvantage of the Government servant or family pensioner, unless such revision becomes necessary on account of detection of a clerical error subsequently, subject to the provisions of Rule-8 and Rule-9 of CCS (Pension) Rule, 1972, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare said.

No revision of pension to the disadvantage of the pensioner must be ordered by the HOO without the concurrence of the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, if the clerical error is detected after a period of two years from the date of authorization of pension, according to the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare.

The question whether the revision has become necessary on account of a clerical error or not must be decided by the administrative Ministry of Department, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare stated.

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare is the Nodal Department to formulate policy on pension and retirement benefits of the Central Government Civil Employees.