7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Ahead of New Year, here comes a piece of good news for the youth of Punjab as the state government has announced huge package and incentives for the government jobs to fil 50000 vacancies in the state.

Taking the major decision in the state cabinet on Wednesday, the Punjab government decided to recruit for 50,000 government posts during the current fiscal. The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday also approved restructuring 10 departments, paving the way for boosting their functional efficacy through technical upgradation.

At a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, it was further decided that new and more relevant posts would be created, where required, in place of the many redundant ones lying vacant for a long time.

As per updates, the 10 departments that will be restructured include labour, technical education and industrial training, PWD (B and R), animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development, tourism and cultural affairs, local government, printing and stationery, sports and youth service welfare, defence services welfare, cooperation department.

The state government also informed that as many 2,375 posts will be abolished in these departments as part of the restructuring exercise with another 785 to be created in the first go.

Issuing a notification, the state informed that the government will recruit 50,000 people in 10 departments by March 31.

Moreover, the state cabinet also approved certain amendments to the Punjab Civil Services Rules for granting new pay scales (matrix) on the pattern of the Seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations for all fresh recruits of the state government and its entities.

The amendment approved by the Cabinet stipulates that the expression “fixed monthly emoluments” for the employees, appointed to the service before the July 17, 2020, means the amount drawn monthly by a government employee equal to the minimum of the pay band of the service or post to which he is appointed.

However, the amount will not include grade pay, special pay, annual increment or any other allowance, except travelling allowance drawn with reference to the grade pay of the relevant service or post.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government decided to strengthen the security mechanism for all cash transportation activities in the state by regulating all private security agencies engaged in such activities under the umbrella of the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, (PSARA) 2005.