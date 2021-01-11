7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the aspirants who are less qualified and yet are looking for jobs at the Indian Railways. As per updates, the Railways has published notifications for hundreds of job vacancies and is inviting applications for the posts of Group C, Group D, NTPC, Junior Engineer, RPF, RPSF, Act Apprentices, Level 1 and Level 2. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Nearly Five Lakh Employees of This State to Get Salary Hike From January 2021 | Check Details

According to the job notification, the required academic qualifications for these Indian railway jobs are 10th pass, 12th pass, ITI and Diploma.

Post No. of vacancies Railway zone Qualification Last date Supervisory and Non Supervisory Posts 139 MAHA Metro Rail BE, BTech, Diploma, ITI 21/01/2021 Assistant Programmers 16 Railway Board Eligible Railway Officers 26/01/2021 Senior Accounts Assistant/Accounts Assistant 01 RVNL BCom 30/12/2020 General Manager, DGM 02 Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) BE / BTech (Civil) 22/01/2021 Sports Quota Group C Posts 21 South Western Railway 10th Pass 21/12/2020

After proper selection procedure, the appointments will be made for the posts of apprentices in Rail Wheel Plant and candidates with Engineering Degrees or Diploma (Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science, IT, Electronics Instrumentation) can apply for these posts.

Moreover, the interested candidates can also apply online through the National Apprenticeship Portal before January 14, 2021. For general information, candidates will not have to pay any application fee for this.