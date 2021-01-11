7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the aspirants who are less qualified and yet are looking for jobs at the Indian Railways. As per updates, the Railways has published notifications for hundreds of job vacancies and is inviting applications for the posts of Group C, Group D, NTPC, Junior Engineer, RPF, RPSF, Act Apprentices, Level 1 and Level 2. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Nearly Five Lakh Employees of This State to Get Salary Hike From January 2021 | Check Details
According to the job notification, the required academic qualifications for these Indian railway jobs are 10th pass, 12th pass, ITI and Diploma. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Compensation, Hike in Dearness Allowance | Centre Has Big Plans For These Central Govt Employees in 2021
Post
No. of vacancies
Railway zone
Qualification
Last date
|Supervisory and Non Supervisory Posts
|139
|MAHA Metro Rail
|BE, BTech, Diploma, ITI
|21/01/2021
|Assistant Programmers
|16
|Railway Board
|Eligible Railway Officers
|26/01/2021
|Senior Accounts Assistant/Accounts Assistant
|01
|RVNL
|BCom
|30/12/2020
|General Manager, DGM
|02
|Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL)
|BE / BTech (Civil)
|22/01/2021
|Sports Quota Group C Posts
|21
|South Western Railway
|10th Pass
|21/12/2020
After proper selection procedure, the appointments will be made for the posts of apprentices in Rail Wheel Plant and candidates with Engineering Degrees or Diploma (Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science, IT, Electronics Instrumentation) can apply for these posts. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express Reduces Travel Time From Jan 9 | Check New Timing, Schedule Here
Moreover, the interested candidates can also apply online through the National Apprenticeship Portal before January 14, 2021. For general information, candidates will not have to pay any application fee for this.