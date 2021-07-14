7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Hours after the Union Cabinet took the decision to restore the dearness allowance of the central government employees, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to increase the DA of the state employees and pensioners from the present 17 per cent to 28 per cent. Notably, this hike from the Rajasthan government will be effective from July 1, 2021. The decision to hike the DA was announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.Also Read - RT-PCR Report Not Required for Fully Vaccinated Flyers Arriving at Maharashtra | Important Details Here

"The Rajasthan government has decided to increase dearness allowance of state government employees and pensioners from 17% to 28%, applicable from July 1, 2021," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement.

Rajasthan government has decided to increase dearness allowance of state government employees & pensioners from 17% to 28%, applicable from July 1, 2021: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo) pic.twitter.com/c45wB5lyFD — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

As per updates, the state government will spend about Rs 4,000 crore annually on this decision to support the employees despite the difficult circumstances of Covid-19. The move will bring cheers on the faces of the thousands of employees and pensioners across the state.

Earlier in the day, the Central government decided to restore Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners from July 1, 2021 while increasing the rate of allowance to 28 per cent.

The increase in the DA and DR will impose an additional annual burden of Rs 34,401 crore on the exchequer, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Government had frozen the three additional instalments of the DA and DR which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

“The government has decided to increase DA to central government employees and DR to pensioners with effect from July 1, 2021 representing an increase of 11 per cent over the existing rate of 17 per cent of the basic pay/pension,” said a release.