7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the government employees of Tamil Nadu as the state government on Thursday enhanced their retirement age to 60 years. The government employees whose retirement age enhanced include teachers and PSU staff. Issuing an order, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that the enhancement will apply to all serving government employees including government and aided educational institutions, PSUs and local bodies, and those who retire on May 31, 2021. Also Read - Ola Plans to Operationalise 2-wheeler Factory in Tamil Nadu Soon, Expected to Create 10,000 Jobs

Notably, the state government had in May last year increased the retirement age of government employees to 59 from 58 years. The gesture from the state government came into immediate effect and the government came out with an order (GO) to give effect to the chief minister’s announcement. Also Read - 6 Dead, Several Injured in Blast at Firecracker Factory Near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu

Who Will be Benefitted? Also Read - Tamil Nadu to Promote Class 9, 10 & 11 Students Without Exams | Here's How Students Will be Assessed

Apart from government employees, teachers and PSU staff will be benefitted from the retirement age enhancement. Besides, all serving government employees including government and aided educational institutions, PSUs and local bodies, and those who retire on May 31, 2021, will also benefit.

Interestingly, the state government after implementing 7th CPC (Central Pay Commission report) last year has been announcing welfare measures for the state government employees to match with the pay and perks of the seventh pay commission approved for the central government employees.