7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: On the occasion of Republic Day 2021, here comes a piece of good news for the locals of the state as the Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced 75 per reservation in jobs for the people of the state in the private sector. Announcing a host of welfare measures on the Republic Day, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said government will soon formulate a new domicile policy as well.

Giving further details, Soren government said state will recruit school teachers and police personnel and added that 2021 will be the year of appointments.

"A new domicile policy will be formulated and 75 per cent of the posts in the private sector will be reserved for local people," he said, adding, "Rules are being made for appointment of teachers in minority schools also."

Giving another piece of good news, the chief minister said that state government will launch a universal pension scheme to provide Rs 1,000 a month to all elderly people of the state.

He further added that construction of a 500-bed hospital is in progress on the premises of the medical college in Dumka, which will strengthen the healthcare facility in Santhal Pargana Division.

Moreover, ‘dhoti-sari’ scheme will also be launched under which a dhoti or a lungi and a sari will be distributed to 57 lakh poor families of the state at a subsidised rate of Rs 10 apiece.

The chief minister said that his government has already brought out an agriculture loan waiver scheme under which loans of up to Rs 50,000 would be waived.