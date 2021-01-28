7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for candidates who are looking for high-end jobs. The Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) on Thursday issued job notification for various faculties from Indian Nationals, who are having excellent academic background, commitment to quality teaching and zeal for innovative research for the faculty positions at Mesra and Lalpur in Ranchi and other satellite campuses at Deoghar, Jaipur and Patna. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Centre Announces Big LTC Allowance Relief For Govt Employees

As per updates, the Birla Institute of Technology offers the posts in these central government jobs such as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor. Notably, the last date to apply for the jobs is 15th February 2021. Interested candidates can check this sarkari naukri details at the official website of BIT Mesra — bitmesra.ac.in. Also Read - Railway Recruitment 2021: Fresh Vacancies Announced, Selected Candidates to Get Hefty Salary as Per Recommendation of 7th Pay Commission

Successful candidates will be appointed as Assistant Professors in Level-10, Level-11 and Level-12 under the seventh pay commission. As per the 7th CPC (Central Pay Commission) pay matrix, the minimum monthly salary that a Level-10 central government employee will draw is Rs 57,700 while Level-11 and Level-12 central government employees will draw a monthly salary of Rs 68,900 and Rs 79,800 respectively. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Dearness Allowance, Salary Hiked For These State Govt Employees

Apart from these high-end salaries and other facilities, the eligible candidates be eligible for other seventh pay commission perks like Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), etc.

In the similar manner, Assistant Professors will be appointed in Level-13A under the 7th central pay commission that means the minimum monthly salary offered for the post is Rs 1,31,400 plus TA, DA, HRA, etc.

For the post of Professor, successful candidate will be appointed in Level-14 under the 7th pay commission that means the minimum monthly salary offered to the BIT MEsra Professor is Rs 1,44,200 plus DA, TA, HRA, etc.

How to apply for these jobs?

Birla Institute of Technology said the applications should be accompanied with a curriculum vitae along with detailed academic record since high school level, detailed professional employment records, publication record, teaching record, sponsored research funding records, technology development, teaching/study aid development; prizes, awards, recognition; national and international level professional engagements/contributions etc. to apply for these jobs, the candidates must log in at the official website of the BIT MEsra — bitmesra.ac.in.