7th Pay Commission Salary – The much-anticipated hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) brought cheers to lakhs of government employees and pensioners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Cabinet Committee has increased the DA and DR from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. This means there has been a hike of 11 per cent. The revised slabs have come with effect from July 1, 2021.
- Earlier, three additional instalments of DA to Central Government employees and DR to pensioners, which were due from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021, were frozen.
- “In view of the unprecedented situation which arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three additional instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners, which were due from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021, had been frozen, the Cabinet said in a statement on July 14.
- While, the rates have been hiked, the central government has mentioned that “the rate of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief for the period 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2021 shall remain at 17%.” “The increase reflects the additional instalments arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021. The rate of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief for the period 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2021 shall remain at 17%,” the cabinet stated.
- Now, the question arises, how much hike a government employee will get after this move by the Centre.
- Central government employees were getting a DA of 17 per cent of the Basic Pay. Now, after the 11 per cent hike, they will receive 28 per cent of the basic pay.
- Notably, 7th Pay Commission recommended that the central government employees would receive the minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000 at the entry-level.
- When the DA rate was 17 per cent of basic pay, such central government employees were receiving the dearness allowance of Rs 3,060.
- After the revised DA rate of 28 per cent, they will get dearness allowance of Rs 5,040. This will reflect a hefty amount of increase in monthly take-home salary.