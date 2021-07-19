New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission Salary – The much-anticipated hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) brought cheers to lakhs of government employees and pensioners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Cabinet Committee has increased the DA and DR from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. This means there has been a hike of 11 per cent. The revised slabs have come with effect from July 1, 2021.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After DA Hike, Centre Announces Another Bonanza For Lakhs of Govt Employees | Deets Inside

