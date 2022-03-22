7th Pay Commission Latest News: In a latest update, central government employees may soon get a hike in the fitment factor. The central government employees have been demanding a salary raise from the present Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. The demands also include a hike in fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Madhya Pradesh Increases Dearness Allowance Of Employees To 31% From April | Details Here

The rise in fitment factor would increase the salaries considerably. If the fitment factor is raised, the salaries can go up by up to Rs 8,000. The central government may also hike the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the employees soon. According to media reports, the arrears may soon be cleared by the government. Also Read - IT Companies To Hire More Freshers As Attrition Rate Highest In 20 Years

For the unversed, if the fitment factor is raised to 3.68, the basic salary of the employees will become Rs 26,000. Currently, for people with the minimum salary of Rs 18,000, the gross salary is Rs 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. The fitment factor here is 2.57. Also Read - Govt Employees Hold Protest in Andhra’s Vijaywada, Demand Withdrawal of New Pay Revision

If the fitment factor is increased to 3.68, then the salary will be Rs 95,680 (26000X3.68 = 95,680).

The central government had approved the revision of scales of the central government employees in 2017. The basic pay in the new scales was higher than older ones significantly.

The new scales of pay provide for entry-level basic pay would go up from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000. The salary of the Secretary-level jobs, went up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh.