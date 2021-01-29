7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Aspirants who are looking for jobs with high-end salaries, here comes a piece of good news for them. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday has issued a central government job (Sarkari Naukri) notification for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health). Aspirants must note that the last date to apply for these jobs is February 11. The UPSC also informed that the number of vacancies under seventh pay commission are five. For more information, aspirants can check the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) job notification on the official website of the UPSC — upsconline.nic.in. Also Read - Why Covid-affected UPSC Aspirants Won’t Get Extra Attempt? SC Seeks Explanation From Centre

7th Pay Commission Pay Scale and facilities Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 249 Posts, Check Vacancies, How to Apply, Other Details

Selected candidates will be appointed as Group ‘A’ Central Health Services Teaching Specialist Sub-cadre in Level-11 as per the 7th CPC after their successful completion of the recruitment process. Also Read - Free Coaching to Uttar Pradesh Students For Many Competitive Exams From Basant Panchami: CM

Aspirants must note that the successful candidates will get a minimum monthly salary of Rs 67,700 to maximum Rs 2,08,700 salary per month. Apart from this, they will be eligible for Dearness Allowance (DA), Housing Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA), as well along with other facilities.

Eligibility Criteria: The age limit for aspirants who want to apply for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health) post is 40 years. The total number of vacancies notified by the UPSC is five out of which four is reserved for Unreserved category (UR) while one for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) applicants.

Application fee: Aspirants must note that they will have to pay Rs 25 in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the bank through visa/master credit/debit card as application fee.

Educational qualification: Aspirants must have a recognized MBBS degree, also should have Post-Graduate degree in the concerned specialty or super specialty.

Experience: An eligible candidate needs to have at least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree.