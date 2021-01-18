7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Giving a piece of good news to millions of aspirants, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a job notification for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology). As per updates, the number of vacancies in this Group A Central Health Services Teaching Specialist Sub Cadre job notification is 7. Notably, the last date to apply for these jobs is January 28, 2021. Aspirants must note that the job is permanent in nature and candidates will get salary as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission pay scale. Also Read - UPSC NDA Syllabus 2021 PDF Available For Download Now, Check Direct Link Here

As per the notification from the UPSC, the candidates on their successful completion of the recruitment process will be appointed on one-year probation and once the same is over, their appointment would become permanent in nature. However, for more details, candidates can visit the official website of the UPSC, upsconline.gov.in.

Payscale: According to the notification, successful candidates will be appointed in Group 'A' Central Health Services Teaching Specialist Sub-cadre and will be eligible for the 7th pay commission pay and perks. Moreover, the successful candidates will be given an appointment in Level-11. As per the 7th CPC, the pay scale will be Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700 including Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), Housing Rent Allowance (HRA).

Vacancy details: In all, there are 7 vacancies out of which one is reserved for the General or Un-reserved category applicant, three for the Other Backward Caste (OBC), two for Schedule Caste (SC), and one each for Schedule Tribe (ST) and Physically Handicap (PH) applicant.

Age limit: The UPSC in its notification clearly stated that for general category applicants, the maximum age limit is 40 on the closing date of the notification that is 28th January 2020. And for OBC candidates, three years maximum age relaxation is given while in the case of SC and ST candidates, five years maximum age relaxation is given.