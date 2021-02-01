7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Candidates who are looking for jobs with high-end salary, here comes a piece of good news. As per updates, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has invited applications for the post of Scientist E. Issuing the notification, the IMD said that there are a total eight vacancies and the last date to apply for the IMD job opportunities is February 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this dream job online by logging in to the official website at imd.gov.in. The selected candidates will get salary and other facilities as per the recommendations of 7th Pat Commission. Also Read - Delhi Hits Record For Maximum Cold Wave Days in January Since 2008

Pay scale: Once they successfully complete the recruitment process, the selected candidate will be appointed in Level-13 under Seventh Pay Commission pay scale and they will be given a pay scale of Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900 pay matrix as per 7th CPC (Central Pay Commission).

Vacancy details: As per updates, the total number of IMD vacancies for the post of Scientist 'E' are eight out of which three are for Scientist (Forecasting), three for Scientist (Instrumentations) and two for Scientist (Computer/IT).

Age Limit: The applicant for the above mentioned IMD Recruitment Notification 2021 should not be more than 50 years of age as on 22nd February 2021.

Other details: The IMD said candidates can check about the eligibility criteria like educational qualification, experience at its official website imd.gov.in. Moreover, the candidates can also apply online by logging in at the same website.