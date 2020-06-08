7th Pay Commission Latest News: Teachers working in Assam under Axom Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), here comes a piece of good news for you. The Assam government is planning to increase the retirement age of these teachers. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Over 86 Lakh Pensioners Receive Rs 1,300 Crore From UP Govt Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package

"The teachers who have qualified Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and are working under Axom Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan will retire at 60 years of age in Assam," state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a statement.

Apart from this, the teachers working under the SSA will also get Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief as part of the 7th Pay Commission package. Moreover, they will also receive increments every year.

“The teachers working under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan will also be retiring at the age of 60 years and will be receiving Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief. They will also get increments every year,” Sarma made the announcement on Sunday.

As per updates, the increase in the retirement age will be applicable on 29,701 teachers who are working under the SSA in the state.

Not only this, but they will also be given casual leaves, sick leaves, maternity leaves and other benefits just like any other state government employee.

Besides this, the service tenure of 11,206 state pool teachers and 5,243 secondary teachers has also been extended till 60 years of age, the state minister announced.

In another development, Sarma said that admission to universities, colleges and higher secondary schools in Assam will be free during the current academic year to ensure there is no additional burden on parents who are already affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

“Students from the higher secondary to the postgraduate level, including medical, engineering and polytechnic students, will be admitted to institutes for free,” Sarma said.

Saying that the prospectus and admission forms will be free and available online soon, the minister said the Education Department will also pay Rs 1,000 as monthly mess dues for those staying in hostels and an additional amount of Rs 1,000 to all students for buying textbooks.