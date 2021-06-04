7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The month of June is going to bring some good news to Central government employees who are eagerly waiting for the talks to start regarding the hike in the arrears of their Dearness Allowance (DA). According to a report by Zee News, these talks are to be held between the National Council of JCM headed by Central Government Employees (CGS) and central government officials from the Ministry of Finance and Department of Personnel and Training in the month of June. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: How Much Salary Central Govt Employees Will Get From July 1? Check Details Here

These talks were supposed to be held in May but got postponed due to pandemic and other reasons. However, according to the National Council-JCM, this meeting is expected to be held in the second or third week of June.

The Central government had withheld the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of employees and pensioners last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, it will be released this year to the government employees for which they have been waiting for months together.

As per reports, the increased salary along with hike on DA and DR will be credited to the accounts of millions of central employees and pensioners from July 1. The government has made it clear in Parliament that the stalled dearness allowance and dearness relief will be resumed from July 1, 2021.

If the move comes from the Centre, it will benefit around 50 lakh employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners are expected to get benefited from this decision in July.