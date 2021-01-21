7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: New Year 2021 seems to have brough good news for candidates who are looking for jobs in government sector. The Telangana government on Thursday decided to implement 10 per cent reservation for candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs and educational institutions. Notably, the move from the Telangana government comes nearly two years after the Centre announced quota system in the state. Also Read - Health Worker Dies Hours After Vaccination in Hyderabad, Probe Suggests Death Not Due to Vaccine

Issuing a statement, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said a high-level review meeting will be held in the next two to three days on the matter and appropriate orders will be issued.

"There is a need to implement 10 percent reservation in jobs and education to those from economically weaker classes. We have decided to implement it while continuing the reservations for those who are already enjoying the benefit as it is," KCR said in the statement.

It must be noted here that 50 per cent reservation for the weaker sections is in force in the state at present. With additional 10 percent quota for the EWS, the total percentage of reservation will rise to 60%.

Last year, the state government had said that the 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will only be applied to admissions to higher educational institutes and not government jobs.

Moreover, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had also announced its decision to implement the EWS reservation from the academic year 2020. However, as there was still a debate on how will the EWS reservation be implemented for government jobs, the process has been delayed.