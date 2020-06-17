7th Pay Commission Latest News: In the wake of the corona crisis in the state, the Telangana government has deferred the payment of state government employees and pensioners. In this regard, the state government on Tuesday promulgated an ordinance making special provision for deferment of payments to employees and pensioners in the event of disaster and public health emergency. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: No Increment For Employees, no Fresh Recruitment This Year, Says Uttarakhand Govt

The promulgation of ordinance comes against the backdrop of deductions made by the state government in salaries of government employees, pensioners and others in view of the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

Known as the 'Telangana Disaster and Public Health Emergency (Special Provisions) Ordinance, 2020', the ordinance was promulgated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday.

As per the gazette notification of the state government, the ordinance shall come into effect from March 24, 2020.

In the notification, the state government said that the ordinance makes special provision for the deferment of any payment in part, due and payable to any person, institution and any pay, pension and remuneration in part, to any employee, any pensioner and any other person, in the event of disaster and public health emergency in the state and “for the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.”

The notification said that the deferred payment will be given back to employees, pensioners within six months from the date of deferment.

The development comes as the state revenue dwindled following the lockdown in the state. Moreover, the state government had in March last week decided to deduct the salary of government employees, including All India Services Officers and pensioners.

The state government also decided to cut 75 per cent of salaries of the chief minister, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, chairmen of various corporations and local public representatives.