7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: On the day of New Year 2021, here comes a piece of good news for the Central government employees as some of them who are eligible for the scheme will get disability compensation as the Centre has extended the scheme to all serving central government employees who get disabled in the line of duty and are retained in service in spite of such disablement. The disability compensation will be given to the Central government employees as per the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Giving further announcement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the ultimate objective of all these new initiatives is to provide ease of living for government servants even after they have superannuated and become pensioners or family pensioners or elder citizens.

Announcing employee-friendly decision, the Ministry of Personnel recently has done away with the minimum qualifying service of 10 years for pension, if a government servant is incapacitated due to bodily or medical infirmity and retired from government service.

The Union Minister further added that the order will provide a huge relief to young central armed police force (CAPF) personnel of CRPF, BSF, CISF, etc since disability in performance of duties is generally reported in their case due to constraints of job requirement as well as hostile or difficult work environment.

“Pertinent to mention that this new order will remove an anomaly in service rules, considering the hardship faced by the employees,” he added.

A 2009 order of the government did not provide such compensation to those government servants who were appointed on or after January 1, 2004 and covered under National Pension System (NPS), according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

“However, with the new order issued by the Department of Pensions in the Ministry of Personnel, the employees covered under NPS will also get benefits under Rule (9) of Extra Ordinary Pension (EOP),” the ministry said.

In other words, if a government servant gets disabled while performing his duties and this disablement is attributed to government service, in that case if he is still retained in the service in spite of disablement, a lump sum compensation will be paid to him by arriving at the capitalised value of the disability element, with reference to the commutation table in force from time to time, the statement said.

Apart from this, the Centre has also brought in another reform in the Pension Rules – a new decision was taken to amend the rule and provide pension at enhanced rate to the family of an employee who died during service before completing the requisite service of minimum seven years.