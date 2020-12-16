7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Ahead of New Year 2021, here comes a piece of good news for candidates who are looking for job opportunities with huge package. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced fresh vacancies for eligible candidates. Once selected, these candidates will get huge package as per the recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission. Interested candidates can apply for these job vacancies online by visiting the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website- http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Govt Employees Likely to Get Salary Hike From Next Year | Details Here

It must be noted here that the last date of application submission for the vacancies under the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix is December 31.

UPSC Recruitment Vacancy Details

1: Vacancies: 2

Post: Assistant Legal Adviser, Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. The posts are permanent.

Pay Scale: Level-11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus other allowance.

Educational Qualification: Degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute; and 3 years experience at bar dealing with criminal laws or fiscal laws. Master’s Degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute; and one year experience at bar dealing with criminal laws or fiscal laws.

2: Vacancies: 4

Post: Medical Physicist, Safdarjung Hospital, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The posts are permanent.

Pay Scale: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as Per 7th CPC plus NPA.

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate degree in Physics from a recognised University plus Post M.Sc. Diploma in Radiological or Medical Physics from a recognised University and internship of a minimum of twelve months in a recognised well equipped Radiation Therapy Department. A basic degree in Science from a recognised University with Physics as one of the main subjects and A postgraduate degree in Radiological or Medical Physics from a recognised University and an internship of minimum twelve months in a recognised well equipped Radiation Therapy Department.

3: Vacancies: 10

Post: Public Prosecutor, National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs. The posts are permanent.

Pay Scale: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as Per 7th CPC plus other allowance.

Educational Qualification: Degree in Law of a recognized University. Basic knowledge of word processing on computer and internet.

4: Vacancies: 18

Post: of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Department of Electrical Engineering, New Delhi Municipal Council. The posts are permanent.

Pay Scale: Leval-10 in the Pay Matrix as Per 7th CPC.

Educational Qualification: Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University /Institute Or equivalent. Note: Or equivalent means a pass in Section “A” and Section “B” of AMIE of the Institution of Engineer (India) in relevant branch of Engineering.