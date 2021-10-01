7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: This is a season of double bonanza for the government employees as they are going to get 3% increase in their House Rent Allowance soon. This hike in the HRA will be done after the government increased their Dearness Allowance (DA) with effect from July 1.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Govt Employees to Get Double Bonus This Week? Know How Much Your Salary Will Increase

Earlier, the Central government has increased the DA and Dearness Relief (DR) for Central government employees and pensioners respectively from 17% to 28% with effect from July 1. Soon after that, the Centre also decided to increase the HRA of the Central government employees from August 2021.

In the recent order, the Centre had said that the DA and HRA of Central government employees should be increased on the basis of their basic salary.

If one goes by the 7th Pay commission rules, the HRA of central government employees would be increased by 3% when DA crosses 25% mark of basic salary. In 20217, the Department of Expenditure had issued an order, saying that when the DA will exceed 25%, the HRA will be revised automatically.

As per a report by Times Now, the revised HRA will be paid to the Central government employees along with the basic salary of the month. Moreover, the Central government employees also receive HRA as per the category of the city they live in. For employees residing in ‘X’ category cities, HRA will be hiked to 27%. For residents of ‘Y’ and ‘Z’ categories, HRA will be hiked to 18% and 9% respectively as well.

It must be noted that the cities with a population of more than 50 lakh fall in X category and the places with populations more than 5 lakh and less than five lakh are placed in Y and Z category cities respectively.