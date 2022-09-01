7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Central government employees who are for many months waiting for hike in their salary are likely to get good news this month. If latest media reports are to be believed, Dearness Allowance of the employees could by hiked by 4 percent in September and with this, the total DA could reach up to 38 percent.Also Read - FACT CHECK: Did Govt Hike DA by 4 Per Cent? Read Official Statement Here

Along with DA hike announcement, the Centre could also initiate the process of money transfer in September itself. Apart from the Dearness Allowance hike, employees may also get arrears for the months of July and August.

However, the Central Government has not yet officially cleared any proposal for Dearness Allowance (DA) hike effective from 1 July 2022.

The Central government employees must be knowing that the Dearness Allowance is revised twice a year – the first is given from January to June and the second comes from July to December.

According to Ministry of Labour & Employment data, the All-India CPI-IW for April, 2022 increased by 1.7 points and stood at 127.7 (one hundred twenty seven point seven). Moreover, on 1-month percentage change, it increased by 1.35 per cent with respect to previous month as compared to an increase of 0.42 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago.

As per the ministry report, the AICPI figures for May are at 129 and the AICP Index for the month of June is hinting at certainty that the DA would be hiked. The AICPI figures for June was at 129.

After the pandemic cases came down, the first increase in dearness allowance for 2022 was announced in March 2022. The Union Cabinet had on March 30 hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent to 34 per cent to compensate for the price rise and inflation, benefitting over 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners.

Recently, a fake report was being circulated on social media claiming that the DA has been hiked. Later, the Centre issued a clarification saying the report claiming a DA hike of 4% for the Central Government Employees is fake.

In the clarification, the PIB Fact Check said a fake order circulating on WhatsApp is claiming that an additional instalment of DA will be effective from 01 July 2022. The DA hike announcement is made by the Department of Expenditure (DOE) and it has not issued any such order.