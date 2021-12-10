7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After massive Diwali bonanza, here comes the big New Year gift for the Central government employees. As per media reports, the Centre is likely to increase the house rent allowance (HRA) of the government employees. This comes after the recent DA hike that was granted to them in October this year. If the HRA is increased, then the salary of the Central government employees will increase massively in New Year. If it is granted, the hike will be done as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely to Announce Big New Year Gift For Govt Employees With 3% DA Hike Again

During Diwali time, the Central government had increased the DA of the employees by 3%. As per the updates, the government employees are now getting 31% DA hike. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Govt Employees, Their Annual Salary to Increase by Rs 95,000. Check Calculation Here

Other media reports suggested that the Centre could grant another DA hike along with an increase in HRA in January 2022. However, the HRA hike could be limited to only 11.56 lakh employees of the Railway Board. If the finance ministry approves the proposal, then the Railway Board government employees will receive increased HRA in January 2022. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Centre Makes Big Announcement on Monthly Basic Salary of Govt Employees | Details Here

The demand to hike their HRA and DA was put forward by the Indian Railway Technical Supervisors Association and the National Federation of Railwaymen. If the Centre grants their demand to increase the house rent allowance, then the Railways employees could get a bumper increase in the salary.

It must be noted that the HRA of employees is decided by the city in which they live. The cities are categorised under three categories – X category, Y category and Z category. As per the norms, the cities with a population of fewer than 50 lakhs come under the ‘X’ category. And the cities with population more than 5 lakhs fall under ‘Y’ category while those with less than 5 lakh population comes under the ‘Z’ category.

However, the minimum HRA for all three categories – X, Y and Z – are expected to be Rs 5400, 3600 and Rs 1800, respectively. As per the updates from the Department of Expenditure, if the Dearness Allowance reaches 50 per cent, the maximum House Rent Allowance will increase to 30 per cent and their salary will increase accordingly.