7th Pay Commission Latest News: Here comes another piece of good for the Central government employees. Their salary is likely to increase again as another hike in Dearness Allowance may come for them in July or August. If the media reports are to be believed, they will receive another salary hike soon. The government employees must note that the DA and DR are revised twice a year in January and July, based on the retail inflation data.

The report on retail inflation for April is due for release this week. The inflation in March has increased to seven per cent from 6.1 per cent in February. The inflation jumped mainly due to a rise in food items.

The reports further suggest that the dearness allowance is likely to be increased by four percent in July, which would take DA to 38 per cent.

The Union Cabinet had in March 2022 approved the hike of 3 per cent dearness allowance (DA) under the 7th Pay Commission, taking the DA to 34 per cent of the basic income. Over 50 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pensioners were benefitted from the move of the Central government.

The Central government employees must note that since July 2021 when the freeze was lifted, DA and DR have seen three hikes and their salary has almost doubled for them.

While the dearness allowance is given to government employees, the dearness relief is for pensioners to cope up with the rising rate of inflation.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the central government had withheld three installments of DA and DR for January 1, 2020; July 1, 2020; and January 1, 2021.

However, the central government increased the DA and DR for the central government employees and pensioners, respectively, to 28 per cent from 17 per cent in July 2021. Again, in October 2021, the central government employees also saw another jump of 3 per cent in dearness allowance. After that , the DA for the central government employees rose to 31 per cent, effective from July 2021. And now in January 2022, DA and DR will be paid to the salaried at a rate of 34 per cent, increasing from the earlier rate of 31 per cent.