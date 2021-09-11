7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for retied government employees. Now they will get gratuity, cash payment and hike in Dearness Allowance. This has been announced by the Central government in a tweet. The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has said that the retired central employees will receive cash payment and gratuity. The information for gratuity for January 2020 to June 2021 has been released. The Finance Ministry has issued a memorandum in which it has mentioned the release of dearness allowance (DA) from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2021.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: DA, Gratuity, Leave Encashment Calculation For Central Government Employees

Taking to Twitter, the Finance Ministry informed retired employees about the benefits they would receive. Notably, these benefits will be given to the employees who have retired during the period from January 2020 to June 2021. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Big News For Gujarat Govt Employees, Pensioners; State Announces 11% DA Hike | Details Here

“Department of Expenditure has issued O.M. dated 07.09.2021 regarding calculation of Gratuity and Leave Encashment for Central Govt. employees, who retired during the period from January 2020 to June 2021,” Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare tweeted. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Salary of Central Govt Employees to Increase by Rs 4500 as Centre Grants Children Education Allowance | Details Here

Notably, the move from the Centre comes after it increased Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for government employees and pensioners respectively to 28% from 17% with effect from July 1. Last year DA hike was frozen for the period January 2020 to June 2021 because of the pandemic.

Copy of the govt order:

As per the Office Memorandum (OM) issued by the Department of Expenditure, retirement benefits of these employees will be calculated as follows: