7th Pay Commission Latest News: Here comes the post-Diwali bonanza for these government employees. The Central government on Friday announced 17 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) working in the post office. Now these employees will get increased DA in their salary every month from November. Now, their DA has been increased to 31 per cent. The Centre has ordered to implement the increased DA immediately for them.

Speaking to Jagran.com, ADG Tarun Mittal, Department of Posts, said the Gramin Dak Sewak was getting the benefit of a 14 percent increase in DA from July 1, 2021 but now the DA has increased by 17 percent and got up to 31 percent.

It must be noted that the salary of GDS starts from Rs 10000 to Rs 14500 per month and it is based on the working hours of the employees.

HS Tiwari, Former President of AG Office Brotherhood, told Jagran.com that the GDS is the position of demand in the postal services. These employees are appointed on the post of Postman in the post offices.

There are nearly 1.71 lakh employees in the Department of Posts, while the number of GDS is close to 2.5 lakh.

The development comes after the Centre increased the DA of all Central employees in October. The hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3 per cent has benefitted over 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. This was informed by Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur.

This decision to hike the allowance will put an annual burden of Rs 9,488 crore on the exchequer.

Earlier in July, the government had restored the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) and increased the rate of allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

Due to COVID pandemic, the Centre had frozen the three additional instalments of the DA and DR, which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021.