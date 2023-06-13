7th Pay Commission: DA Hiked by 4% For Govt Employees of This State, Check How Much Salary Will Increase

Home

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Odisha government said that the hike in dearness allowance will be applicable retrospectively from January 1, 2023.

7th Pay Commission: The dearness relief for the pensioners has also been hiked by 4 per cent and they will get the revised amount in the pension for the month of June.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the government employees of Odisha. The state government on Tuesday hiked the dearness allowance and dearness relief of the state employees and pensioners by 4%.

According to the latest notification, the dearness allowance has been hiked by 4 per cent. With the latest hike, the dearness allowance of the employees has been increased to 42 per cent from the existing 38 per cent. In a statement, the state government said that the hike in dearness allowance will be applicable retrospectively from January 1, 2023.

The dearness relief for the pensioners has also been hiked by 4 per cent and they will get the revised amount in the pension for the month of June.

The state government in a statement said nearly 7.5 lakh government employees and penisioners will benefit from the DA and DR hike.

DA Hike For Central Govt Employees

In the meantime, the central government employees are expected to receive hike in dearness allowance (DA) next month, July 2023. If the Centre takes the decision, the DA will hike by 3-4 per cent, to compensate central government employees and pensioners for rising prices.

It should be noted that the DA is hiked twice a year — January and July. Last time, the DA was hiked in March 2023 which became effective from January 1, 2023. With the last hike, the DA was increased by 4 per cent to 42 per cent.

As per the latest media reports, the central government might decide to hike DA by 4 per cent, following which the DA will increase to 46 per cent.

How Much Will Salary Increase?

For example, if the government employee’s monthly take-home salary is Rs 42,000 and the Basic Pay is around Rs 25,500; then they will get Rs 9,690 as the dearness allowance. With the 4 per cent DA hike, this DA amount will increase to Rs 10,710. Hence, there will be an increase of Rs 1,020 in monthly take-home salary in this case.

In a similar manner, with the hike in dearness relief, the monthly pension will also increase for 69.76 lakh pensioners. For example, if a retired employee gets a basic pension of Rs 30,000 a month, then he gets Rs 11,400 as dearness relief. After a 4 per cent hike in DR, the amount will increase to Rs 12,600, thus raising the pension by Rs 800 per month.

