7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Central government on Thursday gave a big relief to the government employees across the country as it extended the deadline for full and final settlement of bills related to LTC special cash package scheme. As per the latest order from the Centre, the government employees can submit the LTC special cash package bill by May 31, 2021. Earlier, the date of submission of bills/claims and settlement was March 31, 2021, which was later extended to April 30, 2021. The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has already issued a notification in this regard.

"Queries have been received by this department to extend the date of submission of bills/claims and settlement beyond 30th April 2021. Keeping in view of the situation existing due to Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that submission of bills claims may be entertained and settled by Ministries/Departments not later than 31st May 2021, " the notification stated.

In the notification, the finance department of expenditure, however, said that the payment for the purchases should have been made not later than the due date (March 31, 2021).

It must be noted that the Centre in 2020 had announced LTC special cash package scheme, also known as LTC Voucher Scheme amid the nationwide lockdown. The Centre had announced LTC special cash package scheme to boost spending after the nation-wide lockdown. As it was tough for the central government employees to travel and avail LTC benefit, the government had allowed cash via cash voucher scheme, in which employees had to furnish bills/claims to their concerned departments and get cash in return.