7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the pensioners as the Centre has increased their pension now. Notably, this hike in the pension is meant for surviving CPF beneficiaries who retired from service between November 18, 1960, and December 31, 1985, according to an office memorandum by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Likely to Get 4% Hike in Dearness Allowance in July

The Ministry in the memorandum said the surviving CPF beneficiaries who have retired from service between the period 18.11.1960 and 31.12.1985, and are entitled to basic ex-gratia Rs.3000, Rs.1000, Rs.750 and Rs.650 for Group A, B, C & D respectively from 4th June,2013 shall now be entitled to enhanced Dearness Relief from 368% of the basic ex-gratia to 381% of the basic ex-gratia from January 1, 2022. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Govt Employees! Chhattisgarh Hikes Dearness Allowance By 5%

“The surviving CPF beneficiaries who have retired from service between the period 18.11.1960 and 31.12.1985, and are entitled to basic ex-gratia @ Rs 3,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 750 & Rs 650 for Group A, B, C & D, respectively, w.e.f June 4, 2013, vide OM No. 1/10/201 2-P&PW(E) dtd. June 27, 2013, shall now be entitled to enhanced dearness relief from 368 per cent of the basic ex-gratia to 381 per cent of the basic ex-gratia w.e.f 01.01.2022,” according to the office memorandum. Also Read - Odisha: Naveen Patnaik Govt Hikes Variable Dearness Allowance On Minimum Wage | Details Here

The ministry also added that the dearness relief admissible to the CPF beneficiary in receipt of basic ex-gratia payment in the 5th CPC (Central Pay Commission) will be enhanced with effect from January 1, 2022.

The ministry said the following categories of CPF beneficiaries will be entitled to increased dearness relief, which will increase from 360 per cent to 373 per cent of the basic ex-gratia.

First, “the widows and eligible children of the deceased CPF beneficiary who had retired from service prior to 01.01.1986 or who had died while in service prior to 01.01.1986 and are entitled to revised ex-gratia @ Rs.645 per month w.e.f 04 June, 2013 vide OM No 1/10/2012-P&PW(E) dated June 27, 2013.”

And secondly, the central government employees who had retired on CPF benefits before November 18, 1960, and are in receipt of an ex-gratia payment of Rs 654, Rs 659, Rs 703 and Rs 965.

In the meantime, the Central government employees are also likely to get good news regarding their salary hike. The Central government is likely to announce another hike in dearness allowance (DA) for the Central government employees in July or August, according to reports. It must be noted that the DA and DR are revised twice a year in January and July, based on the retail inflation data.