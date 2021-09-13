7th pay commission latest news today: Days after the Centre announced Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for government employees, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government is reportedly expected to announce a 5 per cent DA for the state govt employees and pensioners in the wake of forthcoming by-elections. Besides, the Shivraj government may announce a hike in the Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners across the state.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: 3 Teenagers Drown in Fountain Near Halali Dam on Picnic

As per the reports of Zee News, the Finance Department of Madhya Pradesh has also sent a proposal in this regard to the chief minister's office for approval. The final decision can be expected soon.

Earlier last year, amid the coronavirus outbreak, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had stopped the implementation of a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike given by the Kamal Nath-led Congress dispensation, days before the latter collapsed.

The Opposition criticised the move and had said it would agitate if the BJP government did not pull back its “dictatorial” order.”This was a historic decision which was welcomed by lakhs of employees of the state. But the Shivraj Singh government stopped the implementation of this order,” former CM had tweeted.

In March 2020, the then Kamal Nath government had issued orders to increase the DA of employees by five per cent, taking the DA of employees in the seventh pay commission scale to 17 per cent.