7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a wonderful piece of news for over 33 lakh government employees. As per media reports, the Centre is planning to grant DA arrears of 18 months to them. Lakhs of employees have been waiting for this move from the Centre for a long time now.

As per reports, the government employees have urged the Centre to clear their DA arrears that were stuck for 18 months due to pandemic. Apart from the current government employees, the Indian Pensioners' Forum (BMS) has also written to PM Modi to clear the arrears of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) of central employees and pensioners.

If reports are to be believed, just before Christmas (December 24 (tentative)), a meeting is likely to be held with the cabinet secretary, in which the issue will be discussed. However, the Centre had made it clear that there is no plan to give DA Arrears to the central employees. But, with the constant demand and the letter written by the pensioners to PM Modi, a decision can be taken in this matter.

According to the Pay Commission report, there are a total of 33 lakh central employees in the country who are eagerly waiting for the update from the Centre.

The Finance Ministry had stopped the DA hike in May 2020 till 30 June 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

Now the Central government has to take a decision on DA arrears of the employees. If the Finance Ministry grants this demand and gives green signal, then a huge amount will come in the bank account of the employees.

The development will bring cheers on the faces of lakhs of employees across the country. In October, the Centre had increased the DA to 31 percent. Over 48 lakh central government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners are now getting the benefits.

Speaking to Zee Business, Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, said that the the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears of the employees will be Rs 1,44,200 and 2,18,200 respectively.