7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Ahead of the assembly elections in five states, the Central government employees are likely to get a big gift from the Centre. If the media reports are to be believed, the Central government is considering a hike in the fitment factor for the employees. If the fitment factor will increase, then the basic salary will automatically increase. Media reports also suggested that the basic salary of central employees can be increased to Rs 26,000 from the earlier Rs 18,000 with the hike in the fitment factor.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission News: Retirement Age Increased To 62 With 23.39 Per Cent Salary Hike In THIS State | Find Out Here

Other reports also stated that various organizations are planning to hold a meeting with the representatives of the government in this matter after which there is a possibility that a big increase can be made in the minimum salary of the government employees. Also Read - EPFO: Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana Registration Extended Till March 31, 2022. Complete Details Here

It must be noted that the central and state government employees for long time have been demanding an increase in the fitment factor from 2.57 percent to 3.68 percent. It is being said that the Centre is considering a hike in the fitment factor for the government employees. Also Read - Huge Relief! THIS Rule Change Will Benefit Central Government Employees. Read All You Need To Know Here

The government employees should remember that the fitment factor was last raised in 2016, when the minimum basic pay of employees was increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 18,000.

Another important point to note that if the basic pay increases from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000, then the dearness allowance will also increase for the government employees again. As per the calculation, the Dearness Allowance is equal to 31 per cent of Basic Pay.