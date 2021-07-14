7th pay Commission Latest News Today: Putting an end to the long wait if the GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES AT THIS PANDEMIC TIME, THE Centre on Wednesday approved a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) to them from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. According to a report by Zee Business, the Union Cabinet has taken a decision to hike DA after it was put on hold for last one year due to COVID pandemic.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2021: UP Govt Gets Supreme Court Notice Over its Decision to Allow Kanwar Yatra During COVID

The decision was taken in the Union Cabinet today. Notably, it is the second meeting of the newly reshuffled Cabinet in less than a week. The Joint Council Machinery for Central Government Employees (JCM) headed by the Cabinet Secretary has cleared the proposal for hiking DA and DR already.

The move from the Centre will surely give a major relief to lakhs of central government employees who have been waiting for the announcement for months. Moreover, the move from the Centre comes in the backdrop of several media reports speculating that dearness allowance benefits under the Seventh Central Pay Commission (7th CPC) would be restored in July.

Even though the Centre has hiked the dearness allowance, it is not yet clear if central government employees will get the hiked DA benefit from September.

However, the reports suggest that it could take a while for the employees to get the hiked DA as several approvals are required in this regard. For any such delay, the government employees will get arrears accruing from July 1, 2021.

It must be noted that nearly three DA instalments are pending before the hike was approved by the cabinet — one from last year and two from this year. In this way, 11 per cent DA hike has been approved as part of the three pending instalments.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Union Cabinet is expected to clear the proposal of giving a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to the Central government employees with effect from July.

With the hike of 3 per cent in July and the pending hikes of the previous months, the DA for the central government employees will increase to nearly 28 per cent this time. This will come as a big relief to Central government employees amid the ongoing pandemic.

It must be noted that the Dearness Allowance (DA) is the sum paid by the Central government to its employees and pensioners to cope up with the inflation in the country.