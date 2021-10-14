7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: This is a time of festive bonanza for the Central government employees. After 28 per cent DA hike, they are again going to get another hike in the DA in the coming season, the move could add to the festivities of the ongoing festive season. With the latest revision, Central government employees and pensioners are expected to saw an increase in DA by 3%.Also Read - Air India Unions Write to Govt, Express Concern Over Cash, Leave, Medical Benefits of Employees

In July this year, the Central government has already increased the DA by 28 per cent. With the upcoming hike, the DA of central government employees will be paid at the rate of 31% of their basic salary. Also Read - Rajasthan Road Transport Union to go on Strike on Oct 27 Over 11 Pending Demands

It was widely reported in several media portals that lakhs of Central government employees and pensioners will receive the increased dearness allowance by December 2021. However, the government hasn’t made any official announcement in this regard. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali Bonanza for These Govt Employees, To Get Up To Rs 17,951 Extra in Salary

On the other hand, the 28% DA hike was supposed to be implemented from July 2021. However, several employee unions complained that the government started crediting the increased salaries from September 2021. They are now demanding the Centre to provide arrears for two months – July and August 2021.

As per a report by Zee News, the Centre is expected to pay the arrears in the coming months. If the DA arrears come along with the DA hike, then this could prove to be a really special festive season for government employees and pensioners across the country.

It must be noted that the dearness allowance is expected to get credited to the accounts of government employees and pensioners at a 31.18% rate. In round figures, the hike comes at around 31%.

Here’s how you can calculate the DA hike: