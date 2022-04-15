7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After recent hike in Dearness Allowance, most of the Central government pensioners were expecting the release of their stalled Dearness Relief (DR) and in this regard, they had earlier urged the Centre to release the three instalments of DR which were held back during the peak days of Covid pandemic.Also Read - DA Hike: Good News For 47 Lakh Central Government Employees And 68 Lakh Pensioners. Check Details

However, the Central government this week turned down the request of the pensioners in this regard, a report by Hindustan Times claimed. It is estimated that the total amount of dearness relief and dearness allowance for central government employees was approximately Rs 34,000 crore, sources told HT. Also Read - Average Salary Hike In India Likely To Be 9 Per Cent In 2022: Report

They told the news portal that at the 32nd meeting of standing committee of voluntary agencies for review and rationalisation of pension rules, a representative of the Department of Expenditure (DoE) said the amount of DAs and DRs that had been frozen would not be restored for the pensioners. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Railways Employees Likely to Get Hike in Dearness Allowance Soon | Details Here

The pensioners and Central government employees must note that after the freeze on DA and DR was removed, the allowances have seen three hikes for them.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the Centre had frozen the DAs and DRs of the government employees from April 2020, a month after the Covid hit the country that triggered a prolonged nationwide lockdown.

However, to the benefit of government employees, the Union Cabinet had on March 30 increased the dearness allowance (DA) by 3 per cent to 34% for 4.77 million central government employees and effected a similar increase in dearness relief (DR) for 6.86 million pensioners. The change was made with retrospective effect from January 1.

The latest hike in DA came after the government raised the DA and DR by three percentage points to 31% in October 2021.

Interestingly, the Centre had in July 2021 revoked the suspension on DA and DR that was frozen due to unprecedented economic disruption because of the Covid pandemic and raised the two allowances from 17% to 28%.