7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Ahead of Diwali, here comes a piece of wonderful news for the Central government employees. They could receive bonuses from three different places ahead of Diwali 2021. In the first place, the Central government employees could receive a dearness allowance (DA) hike, secondly, they could receive DA arrears for the month of July and August 2021 and if reports are to believed, they could receive the interest on Provident Fund (PF) interest in their account just before Diwali 2021.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Festive Bonanza For Central Govt Employees, They Are Likely to Get Benefits up to Rs 30,240

Hike in Dearness Allowance: Even as the Central government hasn’t made nay official announcement over the hike in dearness allowance (DA). However, the data from All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) for January to May 2021 indicates that the DA for central government employees could increase by 3%. If this comes true, then the Central government employees could receive hike in the DA around Diwali 2021. Also Read - Rajasthan Road Transport Union to go on Strike on Oct 27 Over 11 Pending Demands

DA Arrears: Even though the DA was restored recently, the Central government is yet to pay the increased dearness allowance (DA) for the month of July and August 2021. The government had recently said that the employees will receive salaries with increased DA starting from July 2021. However, employees received an increased salary only from September 2021. However, they are now expecting DA arrears for the months of July and August 2021. Also Read - Good News For Provident Fund Subscribers: They Are Likely to Receive 8.5 Interest Before Diwali

PF Interest: In the meantime, over 6 crore Central government employees and pensioners who are the account holders of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can also receive good news before Diwali. Reports claim that the EFPO subscribers can receive the interest money on their investments direct in their bank accounts in this festive seaspon. Reports claimed that the EPFO could soon announce the transfer of interest to the accounts of its subscribers for 2020-21 period.