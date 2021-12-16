7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The state government of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night announced the big Christmas gift for its government employees and hiked their Dearness Allowance to 31 per cent. Notably, the DA has been hiked by 3 percent from earlier 28%. Giving details, the Yogi Adityanath government said that the decision would be implemented retrospectively from July, 2021. The move from the state government will benefit around 16 lakh government employees and 12 lakh pensioners.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For 33 Lakh Govt Employees, Centre Likely To Grant DA Arrears of 18 Months Soon

With the increase of DA in 3 percent, now the DA / DR will be 31 per cent instead of 28 per cent. With this increase, the salary of state government employees will increase massively. As per updates, the December salary in January will be received with increased DA/DR. Apart from this, the arrears from July to November will be paid by the state government in cash or through PF and other savings letters.

It must be noted that around 16 lakh state employees will get the benefit of DA increase and about 12 lakh pensioners will get the benefit of DR.

Prior to this, there an increase of 11 percent in DA / DR in August and the employees got the benefit of DA / DR at an increased rate from August along with the salary received in the month of September.

Worth mentioning here that the DA / DR was frozen for the state government employees during the COVID pandemic. A revision of the DA was withheld in 2020 and at that time, the DA was 17%.

In general, the DA is increased twice annually — on January 1 and July 1 but in April 2020, the Centre and then the state announced that there would be no revision in DA till July 1, 2021 in order to help the government financially tide over the Covid-19 pandemic.