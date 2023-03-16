Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: These Govt School Teachers Will Get Salary Hike As Per 7th CPC Recommendation

7th Pay Commission: These Govt School Teachers Will Get Salary Hike As Per 7th CPC Recommendation

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The announcement from the Puducherry government comes as there has been a long-pending demand from teachers of aided schools that they too be paid salaries as per the Central Pay Commission recommendations.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the school teachers working in government-aided schools in Puducherry. Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam of Puducherry on Wednesday said the teachers working in government-aided schools in the Union Territory would be paid salaries as per the recommendation of the Central Seventh Pay commission.

The announcement from the UT administration comes as there has been a long-pending demand from teachers of aided schools that they too be paid salaries as per the Central Pay Commission recommendations.

You may like to read

Puducherry Govt Issues Order

Giving details, he said that the UT administration had issued the necessary order effecting the disbursement of salaries as per the Seventh Pay commission’s report.

A delegation of teachers of the aided schools met Home Minister and thanked him for the announcement that benefits them.

Puducherry, being a union territory, follows the pattern of salaries and allowances for employees in the territorial administration on par with the system prevailing in the Central sector.

DA Hike For Central Govt Employees

In the meantime, the Union Cabinet is likely to make the announcement on DA hike anytime soon. If the announcement on salary hike is made, then the Centre may hike the DA for its over one crore employees and pensioners by four percentage to 42% from the existing 38%.

The hike in DA for government employees and pensioners is made based on the latest Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW), released by the labour ministry every month.

According to the latest data, the retail inflation dipped marginally to 6.44% in February, mainly on account of a slight easing in prices of food and fuel items though it remained above the RBI’s comfort level of 6% for the second month in a row.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.